Kabul [Afghanistan], October 17 (ANI): The return of the Taliban emirate is unacceptable to Afghans under any circumstances, said Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Friday.

According to Tolo News, Abdullah made the remarks at a ceremony on second death anniversary of former Kandahar police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq. He further stressed on the need for unity among the Afghan people adding that violence will not lead the country to peace.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

"If there is a thought to reimpose the Taliban emirate on the people after the withdrawal of the international forces, it will not be acceptable for the people of Afghanistan under any circumstances," Abdullah said, as quoted by Tolo News.

The Afghan peace negotiator, while condemning the recent spike in violence in the country, said that peace would not be achieved by increased violence and targetting civilians, religious scholars and political figures would reduce "people's morale".

Also Read | US Senate Elections 2020: Polling Date, Number of Seats in Fray, Last Results and What’s at Stake - All You Need to Know.

"No side should think that they will achieve their goals by killing and bloodshed," he said adding that there is a need to continue the peace process with "confidence and patience".

Abdullah stressed that when it comes to peace in the country, the dignity, identity and pride of the people would not be undermined adding that the Afghans would defend Afghanistan's sovereignty and dignity if "ultimately the Taliban accepts no logic way for peace."

According to Tolo News, the peace negotiations have been ongoing for over a month and it was expected that the violence would reduce. However, it has increased unexpectedly over the last few weeks. The Taliban attacked many parts of Helmand a week ago leaving thousands of families displaced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)