New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI):

Responding to a media query on why India abstained from voting in UNHRC on China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said, "Human rights of people in Xinjiang should be respected and added that the abstention of the vote at UNHRC is in line with India's long practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions."

"We have taken note of the OHCHR Assessment of human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China. The human rights of the people of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region should be respected and guaranteed. We hope that the relevant party will address the situation objectively and properly," Bagchi added.

India abstained on Thursday from voting on a draft resolution at the 51st Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council on holding a debate on the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region.

Highlighting India's commitment to upholding all human rights, the MEA spokesperson further added that the Abstention of the vote is in line with India's long practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

"We prefer direct dialogue on the issue. We have taken notice of the HRC report on violations in Xinjiang and we hope the relevant party will give it due attention," he added.

The draft resolution on "holding a debate on the situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China" was rejected in the 47-member Council after 17 members voted in favour, 19 members voted against, including China, and 11 abstentions, including India, Brazil, Mexico and Ukraine.

The draft resolution was presented by a core group consisting of Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the UK and the USA, and co-sponsored by a range of states, including Turkey.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Pakistan "appreciated" China's "efforts" to protect the minority communities in Xinjiang. This region has been widely known for Beijing's grave human rights violations.

Pakistan appreciates and supports China's efforts for advancing socio-economic development, harmony, peace and stability in Xinjiang, Pakistan's Ambassador said in a statement on a resolution on Xinjiang at UNHRC.

It is pertinent to mention that 12 out of 17 (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries voted in favour of China. Four of these OIC countries abstained.

Somalia is the only OIC country that voted in favour of the decision of holding a debate on the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang. (ANI)

