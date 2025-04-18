Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, underscored the United Arab Emirates' significant role in the preservation of world heritage.

In a statement marking World Heritage Day, observed annually on 18th April, Al Mazrouei said the occasion serves as a collective global call to protect human heritage and raise awareness across various platforms reflecting each nation's identity and cultural distinctiveness.

He noted that commemorating this occasion stems from a deep-rooted national commitment to highlight the UAE's ongoing efforts to protect and support heritage at both the local and international levels.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the Authority follows the national vision of heritage as a cornerstone of identity and a reflection of the cultural richness of the UAE. Heritage, he added, also represents a key pillar in the country's sustainable development journey.

He explained that the Authority follows a comprehensive strategy to preserve Emirati heritage and traditions, reinforcing the values of national identity and safeguarding authentic customs. These efforts include research and studies aimed at documenting the UAE's rich cultural legacy.

Al Mazrouei concluded by stating that the celebration of this day serves to strengthen the Emirate's heritage presence and influence, reaffirming the national commitment to sustain and support heritage locally and globally. (ANI/WAM)

