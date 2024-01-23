Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 23 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has earned the 2023 Cloud Infrastructure Innovation Award by the multinational company VMware. This prestigious recognition celebrates the Department's groundbreaking work in leveraging cloud computing to revolutionise the justice system in Abu Dhabi.

The undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, said the outstanding achievements made by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department reflect the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. "This vision is embodied in our streamlined procedures and easily accessible services, which have empowered citizens and businesses across the region. Our commitment to excellence is further validated by the numerous awards and quality certifications we've earned."

He added that the Judicial Department places a high value on adopting the most stringent international standards as part of its efforts to undergo a digital transformation and to take advantage of technological advancements as well as quick, efficient services. This is done to raise the bar for judicial services and boost the quality of those services while delivering them in a way that is creative and innovative in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi government to achieve excellence and leadership.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, said that the department has made significant strides in cloud computing and technical infrastructure development, as evidenced by the fact that more than 80 per cent of its servers are virtual. "This achievement has led to the Department being awarded this recognition."

He noted that in order to meet its needs for virtual servers--whether for databases or applications--the Judicial Department started the process of establishing internal cloud computing in 2016. In 2020, the infrastructure was ready and equipped to improve business continuity between the primary and backup data centres. (ANI/WAM)

