Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has launched MARSDNA, an innovative tool developed by Maqta Technologies Group to support maritime sector stakeholders in their work to achieve Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

This unique digital mechanism with an intuitive user journey allows maritime businesses and organisations to measure their standing on national and international ESG metrics and provides near-instant, bespoke recommendations to strengthen their efforts.

MARSDNA invites users to complete a free questionnaire available on both the Abu Dhabi Maritime website. It uses the responses to grade users' ESG progress and generates a comprehensive, downloadable report connecting them to additional information and outlining their path to greater success.

For Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Maritime, MARSDNA, an acronym for 'Maritime Sustainability DNA' that recalls the Arabic word for observatory, represents a breakthrough achievement that greatly advances their work to promote sustainable practices.

By consolidating information from numerous ESG standards, including metrics from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the International Maritime Organisation, into a zero-cost and engaging instrument, MARSDNA simplifies ESG tracking and makes it accessible to organisations of all sizes, including small and medium enterprises.

In its first rollout phase, MARSDNA focuses on five key segments across the maritime sector value chain: shipping companies, port and terminal operators, freight forwarders and cargo beneficiaries, marine and off-shore services, and marina operators. Subsequent phases will expand the tool's scope, eventually encompassing the whole of the maritime sector.

Abu Dhabi Mobility affirmed that the launch of MARSDNA, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, reflects its ongoing commitment to achieving sustainability goals and supporting environmental, social, and governance initiatives within the maritime sector.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said that MARSDNA is a pioneering tool that will bring a significant breakthrough in ESG initiatives within the sector.

Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Technologies Group and Digital Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "MARSDNA exemplifies AD Ports Group's dedication to championing sustainable development through world-class digital solutions. Digitalisation is a potent force in driving collective progress, helping users conceptualise and achieve environmental objectives. MARSDNA will help Abu Dhabi unlock its potential to become a global leader in maritime sustainability." (ANI/WAM)

