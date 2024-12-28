Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 28 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Police have developed a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety and security of New Year's Eve celebrations across the emirate, in collaboration with strategic partners. The plan aims to facilitate smooth traffic flow and minimise congestion.

Major General Ahmed Saif Bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Director of Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters explained that Abu Dhabi Police have developed a joint security plan to safeguard tourist areas, commercial centres, and traffic during the New Year celebrations, guaranteeing the safety and well-being of the public.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate within the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police has affirmed its readiness to enhance road safety by taking necessary precautions and measures. They urged road users to remain vigilant, adhere to traffic laws and speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

The Directorate warned against uncivilised behaviours, including using party sprays, reckless driving, and excessive noise. They called upon the public to comply with guidelines and advice aimed at ensuring safety and creating a positive atmosphere for the New Year celebrations, reflecting positively on the nation.

In the meantime, the Command and Control Centre within the Central Operations Sector has completed its preparations for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Brigadier General Nasser Sulaiman Al Maskari, Director of Operations Department at the Central Operations Sector, stated that Abu Dhabi Police have equipped its operation room with cutting-edge technology and highly trained personnel.

In case of an emergency, members of the community are urged to contact the Central Operations Room immediately by dialing 999, he added. (ANI/WAM)

