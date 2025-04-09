Moscow [Russia], April 9 (ANI): The Innovative Film Academy (IFA) is set to host the I-Film Festival in Abu Dhabi from April 11 to 13, with TV BRICS as a media partner. The event will feature two documentary projects produced by TV BRICS: "Uralian Anomaly" and "Partitura. Young Music of Russia".

TV BRICS special project "Uralian Anomaly" (2025, written by Ksenia Komissarova, chief director Andrey Porshnyak, chief cameraman Dmitry Golovko) documentary explores the profession of a geologist, gold mining, and the rich natural resources of the Urals region in Russia. The film was previously presented at the "Rendezvous with Russia. Siberian Character" international film festival.

Also Read | Trump Tariff War: Rupee Dives Deeper Amid Global Turmoil; Ends 45 Paise Down at 86.71 Against US Dollar.

The second film, "Partitura. Young Music of Russia," highlights talented participants of the III All-Russian Competition of Young Composers "Partitura", held in Moscow with the support of TV BRICS. The premiere took place on 28 February 2025. The film was supervised by director Ivan Zakharenko, scriptwriter Elena Pogarskaya, cameraman Artem Markov and executive producer Nina Zimakova, TV Brics reported.

The I-Film Festival will bring together industry professionals, creatives, and experts from around the world to discuss the latest trends and advancements in film and media, with the panel discussions on "Media, Education & Talent Development: Embracing Technological Advancement & Future Trends," which will take place on April 12.

Also Read | Xi Jinping Pledges To Strengthen Ties With Neighbours Amid US President Donald Trump's Tariff War With China.

Konstantin Khasanov, TV BRICS International Projects Manager, will be a speaker at the panel discussion.

Upasana Mittal, Festival Director, said, "This year, we are having the second edition of I-Film Festival in Abu Dhabi. The first edition was a huge success and captured the participants' interest in cooperation and exchange of experience in the film industry. The event represents a unique opportunity to establish robust partnerships and to discover cutting-edge technologies reshaping the future of the cinema industry. Speaking of partnerships, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and deepest regards to TV BRICS, which has been our reliable partner for six years," TV Brics reported.

Meanwhile, the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre hosted an international press conference on the launch of the national stages of the Kardo Award in 15 nations, with the TV BRICS as the international media partner of the project for the second year in a row.

Valentin Rabotenko, the award's general director, discussed the project's expansion and said, "This year, we are launching an office in Argentina, which will work for the whole of Latin America. We expect it to open at the end of May."

Rabotenko further said that negotiations will begin in September to launch an office in Africa, while the next step will be to open an office in Asia--it is expected to be located in China, TV Brics reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)