Dadyal, [PoK] August 21 (ANI): An activist in Pakistan occupied Kashmir said he was mishandled and threatened to be killed by the security forces after he removed Pakistani flags in Dadyal city.

In a video, activist and journalist Tanveer Ahmed claimed that he has removed a Pakistani flag from the area and said he is being followed by the secret agencies. He then climbed on a wall and removed the second Pakistani flag hoisted at the square.

Tanveer was on hunger strike for a few days demanding the administration to remove all Pakistani flags from the area. When the local administration failed to do so, he went on to remove the flags himself.

Sources revealed that he was later mishandled and threatened by the security agencies.

People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir are resisting against Pakistan's illegal occupation and demanding Pakistani forces and other officials to leave the region. (ANI)

