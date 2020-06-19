Bern [Switzerland], June 19 (ANI): Kashmiri political activists have raised concerns over the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Pakistani establishment.

While opposing the proposed 14th Amendment Bill in the Interim Constitution of PoK, the activists have raised concern that the 'unjust' law will give all authorities to directly-appointed officers from Pakistan, instead of the elected representatives in the illegally-occupied region.

The provisions include laws restricting any person to participate in political activity which does not believe accession with Pakistan. Activists described it as a violation of the rights of self-determination and fundamental human rights of people of PoK.

Speaking to ANI, exiled PoK leader and Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said, "Pakistan has always imposed such laws through its facilitators on the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which compromise their basic political and fundamental rights."

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, an author and activist from Mirpur in PoK said, "It is an extremely scary amendment, which aims to push Pakistan-occupied Kashmir completely into slavery of Pakistan."

He also tweeted saying, "The proposed 14th Amendment bill in the Interim Constitution of PoK will prove the last straw that broke the back of Pakistan oppression and occupation #pakistanexposed".

Activists have long raised concerns over the ill-treatment of people belonging to PoK.

They say the people of the illegally-occupied region have been denied basic fundamental rights and are meted out with severe brutality for voicing their concerns. (ANI)

