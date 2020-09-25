Louisville (US), Sep 25 (AP) Activists say protests will continue until the Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor have been charged.

The comments came at a Friday morning news conference during which family attorney Ben Crump also called for transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers in Taylor's death.

Protesters have taken to the streets around the country after the grand jury announced its decision Wednesday. (AP)

