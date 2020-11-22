Tokyo [Japan], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Dealing with climate change and environmental issues is compatible with economic growth and can even aid development, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday at the G20 virtual summit.

"Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic growth. Rather, we need to adjust our mindset to a paradigm shift that proactive climate change measures to bring a transformation of industrial structures, as well as our economy and society, leading to dynamic economic growth," Suga said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side event on safeguarding the planet.

The prime minister added that Tokyo would focus on both the economy and the environment, and make them pillars of the country's growth strategy. Suga added that Japan was ready to cooperate with all countries to reach a goal of a decarbonized world as envisioned by the 2015 Paris Accord.

In addition, the prime minister said that Japan supports the Circular Carbon Economy concept, which aims to "manage emitted carbon in an appropriate manner." (ANI/Sputnik)

