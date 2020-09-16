New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A meeting of foreign ministers from India, Brazil and South Africa on Wednesday emphasized redoubling of efforts for "accelerated and comprehensive reform" of the UN Security Council.

External Affairs Minister of S Jaishankar, chaired the customary meeting of the India-Brazil-South Africa( IBSA) grouping through video conferencing where the foreign ministers exchanged views on furthering IBSA cooperation.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor and the Secretary (Vice-Minister) for National Sovereignty and Citizenship of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Ambassador Fabio Marzano, led their respective delegations, said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Ministers also exchanged views on various issues of global significance including peace, security, countering terrorism, climate change, sustainable development, multilateral trading system, disarmament, non-proliferation issues and South-South Cooperation, said MEA.

"Further, the Ministers shared their experience on COVID-19 pandemic situation and appreciated the work done by the IBSA Fund for Alleviation of Poverty and Hunger," it added.

IBSA Joint Ministerial Statement reiterated that advancing the reform of the Security Council should remain an urgent and key priority.

"Emphasizing that while a comprehensive reform of the United Nations system remains a crucial international undertaking, on which there has been some progress, we reiterate that advancing the reform of the Security Council should remain an urgent and key priority," it said.

The joint statement read: "The failure to reform the Security Council has serious implications for international peace and security. Significant and accelerated reform is critical to ensure that this organ is more representative, effective and responsive, and remains capable of delivering on the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter."

The Joint statement expressed frustration with the slow pace of progress on Security Council reforms in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations process, which, it said lacks transparency in its working methods.

"We insist that the time has come to move towards a result-oriented process, with provision for substantive negotiations based on a single comprehensive text, in a formal setting," said the joint statement.

Brazil and South Africa congratulated India on its successful election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-2022. (ANI)

