World News | Afghan Defence Ministry Conducts Overnight Airstrikes Against ISIS Targets in Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Friday announced that its Air Force conducted a series of targeted airstrikes overnight against what it identified as ISIS hideouts located within Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In a post on X, the Ministry called the operation a defensive measure, asserting that these locations were utilised to coordinate attacks against Afghanistan with the alleged support of "hostile intelligence circles.

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"Last night, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Defence Ministry's Air Force, by the grace of Almighty Allah, conducted a series of airstrikes against ISIS hideouts in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. These locations had reportedly been used, with the support of certain hostile intelligence circles, to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan, and had previously served as operational bases for planning and launching several deadly attacks," the Ministry wrote in the post.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2067808159805378846?s=20

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The operation reportedly focused on several specific sites in Balochistan. The strikes were conducted in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah District and the Shakar Ab Jungle Gardi area of Chagai District. The Ministry claimed these sites served as joint facilities for ISIS militants and other hostile actors.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISIS-Khorasan facility in the Qamber Khel area of Orakzai Agency was targeted, with the Ministry noting that the location was frequented by key leaders of the group.

"The strikes targeted locations in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah District, as well as the Shakar Ab Jungle Gardi area of Chagai District in Balochistan Province, where joint facilities used by ISIS militants and other hostile elements were successfully struck. Additionally, an ISIS-Khorasan facility in the Qamber Khel area of Orakzai Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, frequented by several of the group's key leaders, was also successfully targeted," the Ministry said, adding that, "According to preliminary information, all pre-designated high-value targets were successfully struck during the operation."

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence stressed that Afghanistan will not tolerate any threats to its security, affirming to utilise its available capabilities in full strength to "neutralise and eliminate" such threats.

Emphasising a shift in its security policy, the Ministry declared that Afghanistan would no longer tolerate threats to its stability. The statement concluded with a firm commitment to utilise all available military resources to neutralise and eliminate perceived threats to the country's security. (ANI)

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