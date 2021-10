Paris [France], October 14 (ANI): An Afghan interpreter, who was selected to be evacuated to the Netherlands, has been murdered in Kabul, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

The interpreter reportedly worked for the European police mission (EUPOL) in Afghanistan. The Netherlands, as a party to the mission, had agreed to fly the man out, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

The victim's family were cited as saying that a militant from the Taliban went to his house and, after confirming the man's identity, shot him with an AK-47.

Out of fear for his life, the man had been spending each night in different places, according to the report.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

As noted by the broadcaster, it is difficult to confirm if the Taliban were responsible for the murder. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)