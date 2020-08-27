Islamabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday said the Afghanistan peace process was at a critical stage, and that the intra-Afghan dialogue should begin soon to resolve pending issues.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan consistently maintained its position that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

Also Read | Jeanette Epps, NASA Astronaut, to Become First Black Woman Part of International Space Station Crew.

"We believe the peace process has reached a critical stage that was never achieved before. There are some residual issues and we hope that these issues will also be resolved and intra-Afghan dialogue will commence without further delay," he said.

The spokesman said China has an important role in the peace process.

Also Read | TikTok Acquisition in US: Walmart Teams Up With Microsoft to Bid for Chinese Video-Sharing Social Networking App.

“We have talked to all stakeholders that are involved in the Afghan conflict. The Peace Agreement between the USA and Taliban is recognition of the fact that they are a party to the conflict. For sustainable peace to prevail in Afghanistan, it is important to reach out to all the stakeholders and parties,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)