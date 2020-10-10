Kabul [Afghanistan], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Afghan security forces arrested 10 people allegedly linked to the September 9 attack in Kabul that targeted the country's Vice President Amrullah Saleh, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Saturday.

"The National Directorate of Security has arrested 10 people in connection with the attack on First Vice President Amrullah Saleh," the NDS said.

On September 9, two people were killed and seven others injured in a blast on Kabul's Taimani Square that targeted Saleh, who was not harmed.

The attack came the next day after a credible source told Sputnik that the six remaining Taliban prisoners had been transferred from Afghan prisons to Qatar to complete the exchange and pave way for direct talks between Kabul and the radical movement. (ANI/Sputnik)

