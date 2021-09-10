New York [US] September 10 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Thursday said that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts by the Taliban.

He also said that Security Council Resolution 2593 has taken note of the Taliban statement that Afghans will be able to travel abroad in an unhindered manner, a statement from United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) informed.

Also Read | Mystery Radio Signals Coming From Depths of Milky Way Galaxy Detected By Astronomers; Source Located Near Galactic Centre.

"We hope that these commitments will be adhered to, including regarding safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals," Tirumurti added.

He also expressed that India has contributed significantly over the last decade to the development of Afghanistan. Indian development projects have been undertaken in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in US: The Summer of Hope Ends in Gloom Due to Delta Variant of Coronavirus.

India's emphasis has been on the welfare and well-being of the people of Afghanistan. India has undertaken more than 500 development projects in each of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, Tirumurti informed during his address to the United Nations Security Council.

"We also extended humanitarian assistance through the delivery of 75,000 MT of wheat last year to Afghanistan. We hope that these developments projects and the education and human resource development imparted by India over the years will help in contributing to the development of an inclusive and progressive polity," he added.

Tirumurti is in New York to attend the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is facing cascading challenges as the outfit announced a caretaker government in Afghanistan weeks after the takeover of the war-torn country.

Only a few days after the Taliban named an acting cabinet to lead the nation, tensions flared with neighbouring Pakistan while Afghanistan's longstanding humanitarian crisis has also deepened, The New York Times informed.

The Taliban is facing intense outrage from the people. Journalists, women and activists including university students, all are holding demonstrations against the outfit while the 'new government' is imposing restrictions to curb the voices rising against it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)