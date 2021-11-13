Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): At least one person was killed while two others sustained injuries in an explosion in Kabul.

The explosion has taken place in a vehicle. The investigation into the explosion is underway, Sputnik reported citing Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The vehicle sent a column of thick smoke into the sky after catching fire, according to the eyewitness. The incident created panic among people, Xinhua reported.

Observers say that Afghanistan is once again witnessing an increase in blasts.

Earlier, At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in twin blasts in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday. (ANI)

