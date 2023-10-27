Kabul [Afghhanistan], October 27 (ANI): At least two people were killed and nine more were injured after an explosion occurred in the 18th district of Kabul city, Khaama Press reported, citing security officials.

The security official has announced in a press release that the death toll from this explosion is two with nine others wounded.

Also Read | What Is Sponge Bomb? Israel Preparing To Use ‘Secret Weapon’ To Block Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels in Gaza Strip.

An investigative team has also been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the explosion.

Residents of the Dasht-e-Barchi area claim that this explosion occurred in a sports hall at the bakery station. Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred around 7:30 pm (local time) on Thursday evening in the people's sports hall, according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels Will Make Ground Offensive Long and Difficult, Says Israel.

However, as of now, no information has been provided regarding the casualties resulting from this explosion.

Khaama Press reported, citing eyewitnesses and locals, that the explosion happened while many athletes were training in this sports hall.

The Taliban security authorities in Kabul have not yet commented on this incident.

Based on images and video clips released from the explosion scene, one building floor caught fire, and the continuous sound of ambulances can be heard.

The Dasht-e-Barchi Hazara-populated area in western Kabul has witnessed the bloodiest terrorist attacks over the past two years, targeting people in religious places, educational centres, sports halls, and other public places, as per Khaama Press.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for this incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)