Kabul [Afghanistan], August 15 (ANI): At least 32 people died and more than 20 were injured in flooding in the Shinwari and Sia Gard districts of the Parwan province in Afghanistan.

The local officials said that hundreds of houses have been destroyed.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 Greetings: US Joins People of India to Honor Its Democratic Journey, Guided by Mahatma Gandhi, Says President Joe Biden.

The head of the provincial department of Information and Culture, Shams Rahman Sadeqqi, said that hundreds of houses have been destroyed, reported Tolo News.

Heavy torrential rains and flash floods have caused havoc in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Shelling Kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia Wants Nuke Plant Pledges.

At least 21 people including women and children and injured scores in Afghanistan's Logar, Wardak and Khost provinces, local media reported Saturday.

The heavy rains and flash floods affected a large number of villages and townships in the three provinces located in the country's eastern and central areas over the past several days, Khaama Press reported, adding that flood swamped several parts of Pol-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar, on Thursday night, August 11.

According to local residents, the flood caused the destruction of hundreds of residential structures, thousands of acres of farming fields, and dozens of gardens.A local said that hundreds of families in this area are homeless and displaced.

At the same time, floods in the provinces of Paktia, Maidan Wardak and Khost in south-eastern Afghanistan have also resulted in financial and human damages, according to Khaama Press.

About two weeks ago, more than 40 people including women and children were killed and many others injured when heavy floods swept across a village in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province.

Heavy rains and flash floods in the Panjshir and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan also damaged property extensively. The heavy rains damaged or destroyed around 2,900 houses, a tenfold increase since the last reporting period, and also disrupted livelihoods.

Critical civilian infrastructure such as roads and bridges have also been impacted.Multiple localized assessments and relief operations are ongoing.

Over the past month, about 400 people reportedly have lost their lives due to monsoon rains and flooding in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)