Kapisa [Afghanistan], January 3 (ANI): At least five people were killed in a car explosion targeting the head of Islamic religious scholars council in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kapisa, Sputnik reported citing police spokesman Shaiq Shorash said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion took place in the province, targeting a vehicle carrying the head of Kapisa Ulema Council, Mirwais Karimi, who survived the attempt on his life.

According to the police, five of Karimi's colleagues died in the explosion, caused by a magnetic mine.

The Tolo news broadcaster reported that two people, including Karimi, were wounded.

No terror group including Taliban has yet taken responsibility for the incident. (ANI)

