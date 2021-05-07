Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): At least 80 Taliban terrorists were killed and 59 others sustained injuries during a counter attack operation carried out by the Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday.

"Afghan forces supported by air forces have conducted operation and counter attacks against Taliban in Ghazni, Logar, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Helmand and Baghlan province, which as result 80 insurgents were killed and 59 others wounded," the Afghanistan Times reported, quoting the MoD.

The statement from the ministry added that 115 rounds of mines planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused by Afghan forces, reported Afghanistan Times.

A large number of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were destroyed during the operations. (ANI)

