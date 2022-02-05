Kabul [Afghanistan], February 5 (ANI): Afghanistan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi on Saturday met with the head of the World Food Program in Afghanistan Mary-Ellen McGroarty and other UN officials in Kabul.

Taking to Twitter, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Inamullah Samangani said that Hanafi also met with the UN Deputy Coordinator of humanitarian assistance and his delegation in the office of Prime Minister, Khaama Press reported.

In a tweet Samangani said, the Deputy Coordinator expressed gratitude to the cooperation and provision of security across Afghanistan by the IEA and added that they will continue delivering aid to the Afghan people, the Afghan media reported.

"This is the policy of the IEA to deliver the aids to Afghan people transparently and the Ministry of the plan has drafted a policy based on which the relief assistance will be provided to people in need." Khaama Press quoted Hanafi as saying.

Hanafi further stated that the IEA is obliged to provide facilities to the UN personnel across Afghanistan and provide them with security. (ANI)

