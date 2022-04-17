Kabul [Afghanistan], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan has exported figs worth 35 million U.S. dollars over the past year, said the Ministry of Economy on Sunday.

A total of 7.155 tons of figs have been exported in 2021, the ministry said on Twitter.

Figs are widely grown in southern Kandahar and the neighboring Helmand and Zabul provinces.

Mostly used as medicine in the traditional medical treatment among Afghans, the sweet fruit is largely used in homeopathic shops in the war-torn country.

Fresh and dry fruits including fig, pistachio, melon, watermelon, raisin, pine nut and grape are the popular products for export in Afghanistan. (ANI/Xinhua)

