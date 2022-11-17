Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): Five ISIS members were killed following clashes with Taliban forces in the Herat province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

The clashes took place in the Haji Abbass area of Herat province's police district 12, the report stated.

Also Read | India Rescues 38 Citizens Who Fell Victims to Job Offers of Transnational Crime Syndicates from Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the Taliban also allegedly killed 5 members of ISIS in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar in a "special operation."

Previously in a meeting with European Union's special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, the Taliban said ISIS has been defeated and is no longer capable of carrying out attacks However, blasts and attacks continue to be carried out with impunity in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Starbucks Workers Strike at More Than 100 US Stores on Red Cup Day.

According to Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who spoke with an EU official, ISIS and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan "have now been struck, they lost their ability to resist and attack", Khaama Press reported.

The international community is concerned about the return of global terrorist organisations in the aftermath of the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the US in Afghanistan.

A key 9/11 plotter, al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul by a US drone on the morning of July 31.

US President Joe Biden had said that justice had been delivered, adding, "No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the US will find you and take you out."

Following the statement by the US president, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the strike saying, "An air strike was carried out on a residential house in the Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31."

"The nature of the incident was not apparent at first but the security and intelligence services of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and initial findings determined that the strike was carried out by an American drone," he had said.

Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan "strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement."

The US State Department had offered a reward of up to USD 25 million for information leading directly to Zawahiri's capture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)