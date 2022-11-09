Kabul [Afghanistan], November 9 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that Afghanistan has over 70 per cent of the world's refugees and displaced people, TOLO news reported.

The Afghans continue to live miserably in their country and have been bearing the brunt of human rights violations since the Taliban took control in August last year.

Apart from Afghanistan, other climate-vulnerable countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, and Yemen also have a large number of displaced people, Grandi said.

"Afghanistan is not on the agenda of COP27 and there is no official representative of Afghanistan in this conference. I attended as an unofficial representative," TOLO news reported quoting Abdul Hadi Achakzai, an unofficial representative of Afghanistan in the COP27 as saying.

Expressing concerns, the displaced families said that due to climate change and approaching winters, it has become difficult to thrive on a daily basis.

Some Afghan families, who have been displaced due to climate change, said that they are deeply concerned as winter approaches.

Sharif is one of the displaced persons who came to Kabul from Parwan province due to floods that hit several parts of the area in August of this year, TOLO news reported.

"The flood hit our home and destroyed it. I have nothing here now," said Basri Gul, another displaced person.

As the winter season is coming closer, Afghanis' concern for the humanitarian crisis has grown.

In the most recent report, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that in 3 years, the poverty rate in the country has grown from 47 per cent to 97 per cent.

According to the report by OCHA, in 2020, the poverty rate was 47 per cent, which grew to 70 per cent in 2021 and then to 97 per cent in 2022. This data depicts that 97 per cent of Afghanistan's population lives under the poverty line as Afghanistan faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The report's rate of poverty in Afghanistan has been linked to factors such as the decline in income, a rise in food costs and inflation, drought, unemployment, and natural catastrophes, reported Khaama Press.

Due to the loss of economic prospects and the exodus of significant numbers of human resources, poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan have intensified since the Taliban took back power in August 2021.

There are hundreds of young people who are left with no job. Afghanistan is struggling with poverty and unemployment. (ANI)

