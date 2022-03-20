Kabul [Afghanistan], March 20 (ANI): Afghanistan has been listed as the world's unhappiest country for the second year in a row ahead of the UN-designated International Day of Happiness on Sunday.

The World Happiness Report, a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, every year rates happiness with a survey of about 149 countries, reported Tolo News.

The annual report ranked Afghanistan as last among 149 countries surveyed, while Finland remained the world's happiest country.

Kabul residents said unemployment and poverty negatively affect people's psychology and make them unhappy.

A number of residents of the country said unemployment, poverty and economic challenges are the main reasons for the survey results, reported Tolo News.

"I am sad because when I go home I have nothing to take home with me but my children are asking for it," said Abdul Rahman, a Kabul resident.

"I have no motivation to study. There are no jobs. When you see everyone struggling with poverty, it certainly makes us sad," said Zamir, a resident of Kabul.

"When the youth cannot reach their dreams, this is really disappointing and it hurts us," said Naveed Kakar, a resident of Kabul.

In this report, Afghanistan has been placed at the very bottom of the report, indicating that it is the unhappiest country in the world.

The Taliban in last August took control of Afghanistan since then country is in chaos and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The "World Happiness Report 2022" was first released 10 years ago, in 2012. The current report covers only 2019-2021. The current report presents the "usual ranking and modelling of national happiness based on data covering 2019 through 2021." (ANI)

