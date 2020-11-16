Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghan Public Health Ministry has registered 228 new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 43,468, said a statement of the ministry released here Monday.

The ministry also reported more than 15 deaths, totaling the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,632 since the outbreak of the disease in February in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 94.5% Effective in Phase 3 Trials, Likely to Receive Emergency Use Approval From US FDA.

According to the statement, 44 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 35,136.

The ministry has warned citizens to wear masks in public. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Pakistan: Passenger Van Plunged into a Ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 Killed, 11 Injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)