Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan has confirmed 186 new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 42,795 in the country, Public Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

According to the statement, 10 more patients have died, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,591 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February in Afghanistan.

Also Read | UK Economy Witness Record Recovery in Third Quarter Before Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions GDP, Grew by 15.5%.

A total of 57 more patients have recovered, totaling the number of those recovered to 35,024 in Afghanistan, the statement said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)