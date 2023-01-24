Kabul [Afghanistan], January 24 (ANI): Residents of Farahrud district in the western province of Afghanistan have started to abandon the region due to a lack of schools for their children, TOLOnews reported on Monday.

The residents complained that no authorities have paid attention to the matter despite the fact that it concerns the future of children.

Residents of Farahrud claimed that despite numerous requests from the local government, the district's schools remained closed for an unspecified reason.

A resident of Farahrud district, Rahmuddin Akhundzadah stated that he had moved from Robat Turkan in the district, to the city of Farah to enroll his five children in school, however the situation in Farah has now turned bad.

"I came from the district to the centre because there wasn't any school for my children," Rahmuddin said. "I moved here so that my children can go to school," Rahmuddin said, according to TOLOnews.

According to local officials, there are more than 130 villages in the Farahrud district, but only six of them have schools.

"Our youth are so illiterate that they cannot write their names. When they go to the doctor, they cannot differentiate between a pharmacy and a repair shop," said another resident Sayed Daud of Farahrud.

Earlier in November, the students in the Khaki Jabbar district of Kabul expressed their misgivings over the lack of academic facilities and teachers, complaining that the situation has made it difficult for them to pursue education, TOLOnews reported.

The students further stated that there is a lack of proper space for them to study amid the approaching winter. Teachers said that up until now, the Ministry of Education has not paid heed to demands of addressing the students' basic needs, especially academic buildings in the area.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has worsened in the face of a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis on an unprecedented scale.

The Taliban are alleged to have dismantled the system to respond to gender-based violence, created new barriers to women accessing health care, blocked women's aid workers from doing their jobs and attacked women's rights protesters. (ANI)

