Kabul [Afghanistan], March 6 (ANI): Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Mottaqi met with Afghan specialists, businessmen and a number of female members of Dawat-e Islami Union on Saturday.

Dawat-e-Islami is a global non-political Islamic organization that was established in the year 1981 in Karachi, Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Afghanistan's online portal, Reporterly wrote, "#Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Mottaqi met with a number of Afghan specialists, businessmen & a number of female members of Dawat-e Islami Union on Saturday. They discussed the political and economic situation in the country and education."

Also Read | Harjot Singh, Indian Student Injured in Kyiv Firing to be Brought Back to Delhi on Monday.

Earlier, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting head of the Taliban's Interior Ministry, who is on the UN sanctions list as well as an FBI wanted terrorist, was seen in front of media for the first time on Saturday in a graduation ceremony from the police academy.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is wanted for questioning in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed six people, including an American citizen. He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani also allegedly was involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008, reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Also Read | 11-Year-Old Boy Crosses Ukraine Border With Phone Number Written on His Hand; Slovakian Authorities Hailed ‘A Hero of the Night.

Taking to Twitter, Payk Media, an Afghanistan-based media outlet, wrote, "Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting head of the #Taliban's Interior Ministry, appeared in front of the media for the first time on Saturday at a graduation ceremony from the police academy. He is on the UN sanctions list as well as the US award list."

Sirajuddin is strongly associated with the Taliban, which provides him funding for his operations. He also receives funding from various other groups and individuals, including drug lords. He is a key conduit for terrorist operations in Afghanistan and supporting activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan, as per the UN.

He is actively involved in the planning and execution of attacks targeting International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF), Afghan officials and civilians, mainly in the eastern and southern regions of Afghanistan. He also regularly recruits and sends fighters into the Khost, Paktia and Paktika Provinces in Afghanistan, as per the UN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)