Kabul [Afghanistan], July 21 (ANI): Sayed Javad Hosseini, leader of the Afghan Justice and Development Party was arrested by the Taliban in his home, a local media outlet reported.

Taking to Twitter, Afghanistan International, a local news channel said, "According to sources, the Taliban stormed Mr. Hosseini's house and office on Wednesday evening and took him and his guests with them."

This is not the first time when the Taliban forcefully arrested civilians and took away their freedom rights. According to Reporterly, a local media outlet, Lynne O'Donnell, Foreign Policy journalist confirmed that the Taliban's Intelligence department had threatened her to either apologize for her past reports about the Taliban or go to jail.

Taking to Twitter, Reporterly said, "Earlier, @lynnekodonnell on her Twitter account wrote, "l apologize for 3 or 4 reports written by me accusing the present authorities of forcefully marrying teenage girls and using teenage girls as sexual slaves by Taliban commanders..."

It further added that the journalist left Afghanistan on July 20.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported in Kabul, where Taliban arrested a Panjshiri journalist while he was on the job, local media reported amid the growing incident of human rights violations in the country.

Farhad Amiri's family members said that they have no information about his whereabouts, Aamaj News reported.

The news comes as relatives of human rights activist Maiwand Wafa told Aamaj News that the intelligence forces of the Taliban arrested him nine days ago.

The Islamic outfit has refused to comment on such an issue.

Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan's Panjshir province have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

Previously, in March, a journalist, Noorulhaq Haidar was arrested by the Taliban due to unclear reasons.

Senior Correspondent at Iran International News, Tajuden Soroush, said the journalists from Ariana TV, an Afghanistani media network, confirmed the arrest of two of their journalists, Wares Hasrat and Aslam Hejab, by the Taliban. (ANI)

