Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Slamming Pakistan over its denial of the presence of the Taliban on its soil, Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday said that the statement of denial is just a pre-written paragraph.

"On Pakistani denial: For over twenty years Pakistan denied the existence of Quetta Shura or presence of Talib terrorist leaders in its soil. Those familiar with this pattern, Afghan or foreign, know exactly that issuing a statement of denial is just a pre-written paragraph," Saleh tweeted.

Yesterday, Saleh said that Pakistan is giving air support to the Taliban and has threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.

"If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force and Pak Army warning to the Afghanistan side not to retake Spin Boldak, I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircraft as far as 10 kilometres from Spin Boldak are warned to back off or face air to air missiles. Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed," he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Saleh, who is critical to Pakistan's policies in Afghanistan, took to Twitter and said that the Pakistan Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in certain areas.

"Pakistan air force has issued an official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas," Saleh tweeted.

Pakistan had earlier confirmed that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area. "They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, as quoted by Pakistan Observer.

This comes after the Taliban's claim that they have seized the border town as part of an offensive across the war-torn country. Local media on Wednesday reported that the Taliban have captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province.

Last week, the Afghanistan government had said that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country's economic activities.

Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them. Pakistan has denied these claims despite overwhelming evidence to prove otherwise.

Additionally, Pakistan ministers and officials, then and now, issue statements proving that Pakistan host and support the Taliban.

Recently, Pakistan interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said families of Afghanistan's Taliban live in his country, including in the capital city of Islamabad, and sometimes the members of the insurgent outfit are treated in local hospitals. (ANI)

