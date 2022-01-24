Kabul [Afghanistan], January 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leaders Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh and leader of Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan (JIA) Salahuddin Rabbani and the Taliban may meet in Moscow.

As per the sources, the leaders from both camps NRF and JIA will be meeting the Taliban's acting Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, reported The Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, sources have said that Amrullah Saleh has already arrived in Moscow and that Ahmad Masoud and Salahudin Rabbani will travel to the Russian capital later.

Earlier, former Afghan Chief of intelligence Rahmatullah Nabil had said that Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar have already arrived in Moscow, reported The Khaama Press.

Earlier in January, the negotiations between NRF and the Taliban ended without any results in Tehran.

After the fall of Kabul on August 15, NRF remained the only defiant group led by Ahamd Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who are fighting the Taliban. (ANI)

