Kabul [Afghanistan], December 20 (ANI): Afghans across the spectrum, including common people, politicians, and activists condemned Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent comments over their culture made at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad.

Khan on Sunday at the OIC's session said that not allowing women to get an education has been part of the culture of the Afghan people and the world should respect that.

Taking to various social media platforms, Afghans said that women were teaching and studying at universities before the establishment of Pakistan, reported Khaama Press.

Some said that Kabul University has been founded in 1932 while Pakistan emerged in 1947.

A large number of social media activists posted photos and video clips of ancient Afghanistan where women would go to universities and schools and they were part of the cabinets in different governments, reported Khaama Press.

Former President Hamid Karzai said that the statements of Imran Khan are inflammatory and disrespectful and asked Khan to stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs, reported Khaama Press.

Afghanistan's former ambassadress to Norway Shukria Barakzai also said that the comments show his lack of knowledge of Afghanistan's history.

Leader of Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen in a Twitter post also condemned and said that Imran Khan's comments are false and negative.

Pashteen said that Pashtoons never denied education to girls nor denied their rights. "Stop this colonialism," he wrote, reported Khaama Press.

Furthermore, activists on social media also reacted to Imran Khan's statements and added that his comments are humiliation to the Afghan people and the Islamic system. (ANI)

