Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) on Monday recommended its members to boost surveillance and contact tracing efforts against Monkeypox disease.

In a press release, Africa CDC called on African states to strengthen laboratory diagnostic capacities and genomic sequencing capacity for Monkeypox.

The announcement came two days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.

The Africa CDC also called on members to stockpile vaccine and treatment needed to deal with Monkeypox cases.

The continental health body also called on African states to develop and distribute both general and tailored risk communication messages for general communities as well as vulnerable population groups.

According to the latest figures of the Africa CDC, 2,031 Monkeypox cases have been detected in 11 African countries, accounting for 12 percent of global cases.

The continental health body has also reported 75 Monkeypox related deaths so far.Monkeypox, first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958, is assumed to transmit from wild animals such as rodents to people, or from human to human. It is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The infection usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. (ANI/Xinhua)

