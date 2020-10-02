Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): African American Congressman and Democratic House Member Whip Jim Clyburn paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

In a special video message, Clyburn said, "I am pleased to join the people of India in celebrating the great legacy left behind by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr....I celebrate these two men everyday I walk into my office."

On the occasion, leaders from around the world paid tribute to Gandhi.

"Mahatma Gandhi changed the course of human history. So many people were inspired by his actions," said Congressman Tom Suozzi in a tribute to Gandhi.

Congressman TJ Coxsa and Mike Fitzpatrick also offered their tributes to Gandhi. While Coxsa encouraged people to embrace their differences to honour his legacy, Fitzpatrick endorsed Gandhi's idea of selfless service.

The United Nations has marked October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. (ANI)

