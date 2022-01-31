Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 31 (ANI): The African Union (AU) has suspended Burkina Faso's participation in the organization's activities until the country restores constitutional order after the military mutiny, the AU secretariat said following a meeting on Monday.

"Council decides in line w/ the relevant AU instruments (AUConstitutiveAct; AUPSC Protocol; African Charter on Democracy, Elections & Governance), to suspend the participation of Burkina Faso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country," the African Union Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security said on Twitter.

Also Read | Pakistan Media Freedom Report: Press Freedom Deteriorated in 2021 Compared to Previous Two Years in the Country.

Earlier this month, intense gunfire was heard in two military camps in the capital city of Ouagadougou.

According to media reports, one of the camps housed a prison where General Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held.

Also Read | Indian Descent Man Sentenced for 15 Months in Prison by Minneapolis Court for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Boy on Plane.

Diendere was freed, while the president and parliament leader Alassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, was captured by soldiers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)