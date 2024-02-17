Beijing, Feb 17 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday lauded the accession of the African Union to G20 during last year's summit of the world's richest and most powerful countries in New Delhi, saying it enhanced Africa's representation and lifted its voice in global governance.

The AU brings African countries together to seek strength through unity, and promote integration as well as the building of free trade areas, Xi said in his congratulatory message to the 37th African Union (AU) summit

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Conflict: French President Emmanuel Macron Says Recognising Palestinian State Is Not Taboo for France.

The AU's successful accession to the G20 has further enhanced Africa's representation and lifted its voice in global governance, and China extends heartfelt congratulations on that, Xi added.

The 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government opened on Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Also Read | Iran Shocker: 25-Year-Old Iranian Shoots 12 of His Family Members Including Father, Brother in Kerman Province.

AU representing 55 countries was admitted to the G20 grouping at its New Delhi summit last year after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring the key bloc of the Global South to the high table of the world's top economies, a major diplomatic achievement of India's presidency.

India has effectively campaigned for the inclusion of AU's admission into G20 as it represents 55 African countries, regarded as the fastest growing continent in the world.

In his inaugural remarks at the G20 summit, Modi asked the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to join other leaders at the high table, making the 55-member bloc the second multi-nation grouping after the European Union to be a permanent member of the G20.

Xi skipped the New Delhi summit and deputed Premier Li Qiang to attend.

The G20 was founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

Apart from the new member, the grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)