New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday received the first dose of Covaxin, India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine and wrote, "Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

PM Modi was administered Bharat BioTech's Covaxin by sister P Niveda from Puducherry. The second nurse was from Kerala.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

Moreover, citizens can also register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. (ANI)

