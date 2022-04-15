New York [US], April 15 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Joe Biden that India can send foodgrains to other countries amid the present problem of food stocks if WTO rules are relaxed, a UN report concerning the impact of Ukraine crisis has made a similar recommendation about the need of exemptions from food export restrictions.

The UN report has called for exempting purchases by World Food Programme (WFP) for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect.

Also Read | Magic Mushroom Helps To ‘Open Up’ Brains of People Facing Depression, Finds Study.

The recommendation, contained in the brief 'Global Impact of war in Ukraine on food, energy and finance systems' suggests a way forward for countries amid international food prices rising to an all-time high.

It said members of the WTO will have the opportunity to formally adopt the measure concerning exemption at the World Trade Organization's Ministerial Conference in June this year.

Also Read | Sunken Russian Cruiser, Moskva Could Have Nuclear Warheads, Says Report.

"Exempting purchases of food by WFP for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect: Members of the WTO will have the opportunity to formally adopt this measure at the World Trade Organization's 12th Ministerial Conference to be held in June 2022," the UN report said.

The recommendation is contained under the 'Food Recommendations' category of the report.

PM Modi had referred to his conversation with US President while inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj on Wednesday and said he had told Biden that if WTO rules are relaxed, India can send foodgrains to other countries amid declining food stocks and a desire among countries to secure stocks to due to the Ukraine situation.

"A war-like situation has developed and everybody is securing its stocks. In such a situation, the world is staring at a new problem as food stocks have started declining. During my discussion with the US President yesterday, I assured him to send food relief to countries if the WTO accords permission. We are ready to send the relief from tomorrow itself. We already have enough food for our people but our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world due to the blessings of Maa Annapurna," PM Modi had said.

"However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission," he added.

The Prime Minister had held meeting with the US President on Monday through video conferencing. The meeting was held ahead of 2+2 dialogue between India and the US.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had on April 13 presented the first detailed policy brief issued by the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) on Food, Energy and Finance which he had set up to study the effects of the war in Ukraine on the world's most vulnerable.

The Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance is a 32-member group, chaired by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, which includes heads of UN agencies, development banks and other international organizations.

It was launched by Antonio Guterres on March 14, in response to concerns over the potential consequences of the Ukraine conflict as well as the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)