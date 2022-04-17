Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Reacting to the violence that broke out in the Punjab Assembly between the Opposition and treasury benches on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the country is heading towards civil unrest, reported local media.

Taking to his Twitter, the PTI leader said, "We are inches away from full fledge Civil unrest, @ImranKhanPTI has exercised utmost restraint very soon even he won't be able to stop this very angry mob and we ll see Country plunging into a civil unrest."

Terming his opponents 'imported leaders', Chaudhry said that they will not be able to leave the country.

Another PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari said that the only solution to this civil unrest is elections. "These are just a few MPAs, imagine if the awam [public] goes out of control and takes the matter in their own hands... only solution to this civil unrest is elections. Let the people decide their own fate. Call elections!," The News International quoted Bukhari as saying.

The PTI leaders' remarks come as violence broke out in the Punjab Assembly that gathered for the election of the Chief Minister on Saturday. Chaos ensued in the Assembly after the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers threw "lotas (round vessel)" at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session.

The ruling coalition's lawmakers threw the plastic lotas at Mazari, while some of them dragged him by his hair and even thrashed him, following which, he was taken back to his chamber by the Assembly guards, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, things did not settle down as the protesting lawmakers broke the Speaker's chair, microphone and a side table, and threw around various articles, including files, in the House. Following this, a heavy contingent of anti-riot police was called to control the situation.

However, when several private guards of PTI-backed PML-Q candidate Parvez Elahi (wearing Assembly force's uniform), as well as plainclothesmen, entered the hall from the rear entrance, the opposition lawmakers reacted as they thrashed the guards and threw them out of the House, according to the media outlet.

The mayhem reportedly left Elahi injured. However, after the police and anti-riot force took positions inside the House, the Deputy Speaker initiated the Assembly proceedings, following which, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the Chief Minister, according to the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has announced his plan to hold an inquiry into the Assembly brawl incident.

"We will also hold an inquiry into whatever happened in the Assembly today and action will be taken against those held responsible. The conspiracy was not against me but it was hatched to target democracy and the Constitution," ARY News quoted him as saying while speaking on the floor after assuming power. (ANI)

