Honolulu, Mar 5 (AP) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9.28 am Hawaii time.

The agency said its investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4.35 pm Hawaii time.

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring. (AP)

