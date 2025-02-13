Washington DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, David Smith, Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group praised PM Modi's use of technology in governance, highlighting significant collaboration between India and the US in broadcasting, communications, and broader strategic areas.

As both countries aim for deeper ties in trade, defence, and technology, Smith, the Executive Chairman of one of the largest television-station operators in the United States has shared his insights on the evolving US-India relationship and the expanding scope of cooperation between the two countires, extending well beyond media.

"I have been a student of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal journey for some time now. I have been fascinated by his use of technology as a medium to communicate and foster change through his 'Mann ki Baat' Radio Program. His vision on harnessing the power of technology to achieve societal scale development in the world's largest democracy has inspired us deeply," Smith said in an interview to ANI.

He also highlighted Sinclair's role in India's broadcasting and communications sector, noting its decade-long involvement in developing solutions to enhance India's ability to reach its vast population.

"I expect to address Sinclair's nearly decade-long collaboration in developing end-to-end broadcasting and communications solutions that enhance India's ability to reach its entire population. One major breakthrough is Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology, which allows free-to-air mobile broadcasting for news, education, and emergency alerts."

Smith emphasised the transformative potential of D2M technology, which was developed through a Public-Private Partnership to expand digital accessibility.

"D2M, enabled through a Public-Private Partnership, is a game changer in media accessibility, bridging digital divides and expanding connectivity. This achievement stems from Sinclair's cooperation with IIT Kanpur-incubated Free Stream Technologies, Prasar Bharati, and Saankhya Labs (now part of Tejas Networks, a TATA company)," Smith said.

Beyond media, Smith pointed to broader US-India cooperation across technology, defence, and trade, highlighting key areas of alignment between the two nations.

"Beyond broadcasting, US-India cooperation spans vital sectors like technology, defence, and trade. Both nations are working closely on supply chain resilience, semiconductor manufacturing, AI, and next-generation telecommunications. Defence collaborations, including arms agreements and intelligence-sharing, further reinforce strategic trust," Smith said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that while strong ties existed, certain challenges still needed to be addressed. "However, challenges remain in areas like trade negotiations, regulatory policies, and spectrum allocation for emerging technologies. While tensions may arise, both leaders understand the larger strategic imperative of maintaining a strong partnership."

Smith viewed Modi's visit as a key opportunity to reinforce commitments and set new goals for collaboration. "Prime Minister Modi's visit presents an opportunity to deepen collaboration, reaffirm commitments to economic and technological growth, and set a roadmap for future initiatives. The US-India relationship is built on innovation, shared values, and a mutual vision for global leadership."

PM Modi landed in the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening (local time). India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials, welcomed him at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term. (ANI)

