Dubai [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has approved the new strategy and action plan for Dubai Media (formerly known as Dubai Media Incorporated) at a meeting of the Council held at the Dubai Design District.

The action plan includes a detailed timeline for the strategy's implementation.

Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the media's role as a partner in the nation's development journey, the strategy seeks to advance the Council's objective to foster greater creativity in the sector and broaden strategic partnerships to bolster Dubai's position as a hub for talent in the industry.

Key objectives of the strategy include doubling the media sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP, attracting more foreign direct investment, enhancing intellectual property in local media, nurturing media competencies and talent, and raising the participation of nationals in the sector. Additionally, the Council emphasised the need to expand strategic partnerships by facilitating greater contributions from private sector companies, which in turn will support the broader development of the industry within Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, we continue to work to raise the creative potential of Dubai's media sector, ensuring it produces high-quality content and keeps pace with the rapid global changes shaping the industry."

He emphasised the need for further initiatives to consolidate Dubai's status as a leading global media hub. He highlighted the importance of an environment that nurtures creativity, encourages collaboration and boosts productivity. Additionally, forging strategic partnerships to attract investments is crucial for strengthening the media economy and reinforcing Dubai's role as a hub for developing and empowering industry talent, he added.

Sheikh Ahmed urged the Council to intensify efforts to develop new initiatives and programmes that raise the capabilities of national talent to contribute to the sector's development. He noted that initiatives like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students play a crucial role in nurturing future media professionals.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said that Dubai Media's new strategy encompasses 21 projects that will be tracked through 117 key indicators. Key goals of the strategy include upskilling media talent, forging new partnerships, attracting foreign investments in the sector, continued development of cutting-edge infrastructure, and adoption of the latest technologies.

The new strategy for Dubai Media will also factor in legislative aspects to keep pace with the changes shaping the sector. Other core focuses of the strategy include the comprehensive review of all content produced by Dubai Media and the development of e-games, she added.

"Guided by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Media Council is actively working to accelerate the implementation of the new Dubai Media strategy. Employing an innovative approach that resonates with the city's rapid development as a hub for creativity and innovation, we seek to raise Dubai's media competitiveness while maintaining its local character," Al Marri said.

The meeting also looked at new approaches to enhance the Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students, which provides full coverage of school fees. The discussions touched on optimising the scholarship to provide internship opportunities for outstanding students and expanding the pool of its partners to expand internship and training prospects. Furthermore, the meeting discussed the objectives of the Dubai Film And TV Commission.

The meeting was attended by Board Members of the Dubai Media Council including Malek Sultan Al Malek, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Younis Abdulaziz Al Nasser, Issam Kazim, Mohammed Al Mulla and Amal bin Shabib. The meeting was also attended by Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Council. (ANI/WAM)

