Paris [France], February 12 (ANI): To realise the key priorities of the AI Summit, founding members of the Summit have launched Public Interest AI Platform and Incubator to bridge gaps between public and private efforts, and reduce digital divides.

A joint statement titled 'Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet' was released on February 11 at the AI Action Summit in Paris co-chaired by India and France.

Also Read | 'We Conquered India, We Didn't Want It': Indian-Origin Woman Racially Abused on UK Train by Intoxicated Man (Watch Video).

It calls for promoting the accessibility of AI, and ensuring trust and safety in deploying the technology.

"To deliver on these priorities, founding members have launched a major Public Interest AI Platform and Incubator, to support, amplify, decrease fragmentation between existing public and private initiatives on Public Interest AI and address digital divides," the statement which has been signed by 53 signatories so far said.

Also Read | AI Action Summit in Paris: PM Narendra Modi Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai in France, Discusses ‘India’s Digital Transformation’ (See Pic).

"The Public Interest AI Initiative will sustain and support digital public goods and technical assistance and capacity building projects in data, model development, openness and transparency, audit, compute, talent, financing and collaboration to support and co-create a trustworthy AI ecosystem advancing the public interest of all, for all and by all," it said.

The AI Action Summit in Paris held discussions on AI and energy, impact of AI on job market, governance, and societal impact.

Sharing details on the discussions, the statement said, "We have discussed, at a Summit for the first time and in a multi-stakeholder format, issues related to AI and energy. This discussion has led to sharing knowledge to foster investments for sustainable AI systems (hardware, infrastructure, models), to promoting an international discussion on AI and environment, to welcoming an observatory on the energy impact of AI with the International Energy Agency, to showcasing energy-friendly AI innovation."

It added, "We recognise the need to enhance our shared knowledge on the impacts of AI in the job market, though the creation of network of Observatories, to better anticipate AI implications for workplaces, training and education and to use AI to foster productivity, skill development, quality and working conditions and social dialogue."

The Summit also recognised the need for inclusive multi-stakeholder dialogues and cooperation on AI governance.

"We underline the need for a global reflection integrating inter alia questions of safety, sustainable development, innovation, respect of international laws including humanitarian law and human rights law and the protection of human rights, gender equality, linguistic diversity, protection of consumers and of intellectual property rights. We take notes of efforts and discussions related to international fora where AI governance is examined," the statement said.

Looking ahead to future advancements in AI, the summit highlighted several key milestones like Kigali Summit, the third Global Forum on the Ethics of AI hosted by Thailand and UNESCO, the 2025 World AI Conference, and the AI for Good Global Summit 2025.

"We look forward to the next AI milestones such as the Kigali Summit, the 3rd Global Forum on the Ethics of AI hosted by Thailand and UNESCO, the 2025 World AI Conference and the AI for Good Global Summit 2025 to follow up on our commitments and continue to take concrete actions aligned with a sustainable and inclusive AI," the statement said.

The Elysee Palace said that 58 countries have signed the joint statement of the AI Summit. The key signatory nations include -- Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Netherlands, UAE, Ukraine, Vatican. The signatories also include European Union and African Union Commission

The summit has set some priorities, including -- promoting AI accessibility, ensuring ethical development of AI, and making AI sustainable.

"We have affirmed the following main priorities: Promoting AI accessibility to reduce digital divides; Ensuring AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all; Making innovation in AI thrive by enabling conditions for its development and avoiding market concentration driving industrial recovery and development; Encouraging AI deployment that positively shapes the future of work and labour markets and delivers opportunity for sustainable growth; Making AI sustainable for people and the planet; and Reinforcing international cooperation to promote coordination in international governance," the joint statement read.

PM Modi on his visit to France from February 10-12 co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)