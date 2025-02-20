Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 20 (ANI): The International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025 spotlighted cutting-edge AI-driven technologies redefining modern warfare. Defence firms unveiled advanced systems designed to enhance targeting precision and communication efficiency, equipping armed forces with smarter tools to address evolving challenges.

Peter Ayre, Vice President of Business Development EMEA at Genasys, introduced LRAD, a next-generation long-range audible device capable of transmitting voice commands up to 5,000 metres. This innovation enables seamless communication with individuals lacking traditional radio or mobile access, making it a vital asset in military operations.

AI is at the core of LRAD, analysing environmental data to identify targets and optimise sound transmission. Machine learning allows the system to adapt to operational conditions, ensuring superior audio clarity. Widely adopted in naval operations, the device is mounted on warships for long-distance communication and integrates with Ethernet networks for remote control and smart connectivity.

Asad Kamal, CEO of Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS), a state-owned Pakistani defence conglomerate, showcased the company's latest long-range defence solutions, including air-launched cruise missiles with a 290-kilometre range and a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) boasting a 140-kilometre reach with pinpoint accuracy.

The company is advancing naval cruise missile technology using AI and topographic mapping for precision targeting in maritime missions. Kamal also highlighted the "Shahpar-III" drone, which employs AI for enhanced targeting and combat data analysis. It is capable of flying 35,000 feet into the air and can carry a payload of 500 kilogrammes, including up to eight weapons.

In loitering munitions, AI-powered drones are designed to identify and track moving targets, such as soldiers and armoured vehicles, by processing real-time data. Equipped with advanced optics, these drones distinguish between friend and foe, detect potential threats, and execute high-precision strikes with minimal collateral damage.

Richard Hecht, Marketing Director at CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd, said the company develops and manufactures electro-optical, precision motion control systems for surveillance, defence, para-military and homeland security missions.

These AI-powered systems provide high-resolution imagery in all lighting conditions and can track and identify objects--whether personnel, vehicles, or aircraft--while compensating for harsh weather conditions. By integrating AI analytics, they deliver precise target tracking and improved situational awareness for military forces. (ANI/WAM)

