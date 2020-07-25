Washington DC [USA], July 25 (Sputnik/ANI): A congressional staff member died due to COVID-19, US Congressman Vern Buchanan said on Friday (local time).

"Devastated by the death of my longtime staffer Gary Tibbetts who passed away today at Manatee Memorial Hospital from COVID-19," Buchanan tweeted.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 314 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

"Gary was the consummate professional and a true public servant in every sense of the word," he said.

Buchanan announced on July 15 that Tibbetts was hospitalised. Tibbetts had worked for the congressman for nine years and formerly served as a police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Also Read | Donald Trump Changes Stance, Says 'Can Delay Re-Opening of Schools in Hotspots' as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in US.

The state of Florida, where Buchanan and Tibbetts lived, now has almost 400,000 coronavirus cases and more than 5,500 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)