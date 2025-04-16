Kathmandu [Nepal], April 16 (ANI): An aircraft of Sita Airlines, a private airline company operating in remote areas of Nepal with 12 Indian passengers on board, has made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

As per the airline's officials, passengers and crew of the aircraft have remained unharmed. "The incident occurred at around 2 PM in the afternoon. The crew with call sign 9n-AIE has reported it to be a hydraulic failure," the Sita Air official confirmed ANI, seeking anonymity.

The aircraft, en route to Ramechap from Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, was diverted to Kathmandu after experiencing a technical issue.

"There were a total of 15 passengers on board, which included 12 Indian nationals and three Nepali nationals. Three crew members were on board," the official detailed.

The Kathmandu airport was alerted following the report from the aircraft. The aircraft was later towed away to the parking bay after landing safely. (ANI)

