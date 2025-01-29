New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday that Ajaneesh Kumar, currently serving as India's Ambassador to Estonia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Argentina.

Ajaneesh Kumar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1996 and is expected to take up the new assignment shortly.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Pakistan: 15-Year-Old Girl Killed by Her Father and Uncle in Balochistan for Making TikTok Videos.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Shri Ajaneesh Kumar (IFS: 1996), presently Ambassador of India to Estonia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Argentine Republic."

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

Also Read | Focus Edumatics Layoffs: US-Based Education Firm Abruptly Shuts Down, Lays Off Employees in Coimbatore via Weekend Email.

India and Argentina have enjoyed strong and cohesive relations across various sectors, which have deepened over the years, according to the Indian Embassy in Argentina. Diplomatic relations between India and Argentina were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019, and both nations completed 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2024.

During his over 28-year career, Ajaneesh Kumar has worked on numerous important assignments both in India and abroad. At Headquarters, he has served in the Technical Cooperation (now known as Development Partnership Administration), Europe West, and United Nations (Political) Divisions. He has held significant positions in Mexico City, Mexico (as Third Secretary/Second Secretary from August 1998 to October 2001), Buenos Aires, Argentina (as First Secretary from January 2002 to May 2005), Berne, Switzerland (as First Secretary/Counsellor from November 2007 to May 2012), and Accra, Ghana (as Deputy High Commissioner from July 2012 to June 2015).

From July 2015 to December 2018, Ajaneesh Kumar served as Deputy Director General at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), New Delhi, according to the Indian Embassy in Estonia. From December 2018 to January 2022, he was India's High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam. He assumed the role of India's Ambassador to Estonia on March 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)